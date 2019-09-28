JAFFREY — The public is invited to an upcoming unveiling of new bathrooms at Monadnock State Park.
The project began last November, and the facility was built by Seppala Construction Co. Inc. in Rindge.
With double the number toilets and an accessible family bathroom, the new facility at 116 Poole Road in Jaffrey is also heated for year-round use, according to a news release from the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation. The building includes an indoor space for hikers to put on their gear and prepare for their trek, and it was designed to allow room for future expansions and additions, such as a visitors center.
Hosted by N.H. State Parks, a public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.