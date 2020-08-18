After 14 years as the executive director of Maps Counseling Services, Gary Barnes is set to retire this fall.
Barnes said he decided last year, when he turned 65, that he would step down from his position this November.
“It’s a good time for us to have new leadership, younger leadership, and someone who is going to be here long enough to see our progress through,” he said.
Maps is actively searching for his replacement, he noted, with several candidates already being considered.
The private nonprofit mental health agency — which has locations in Keene and Peterborough — prides itself on providing services to all, regardless of income or age, according to Barnes.
Barnes, of Keene, started his career as a psychologist and administrator at West Central Services in Lebanon, where he worked for 13 years. He then was the chief operating officer at Monadnock Family Services for five years.
He joined the Maps team in 2006, offering his skills in exchange for a better understanding of integrating spirituality with psychotherapy — one of the main principles the agency teaches its clients.
“I have had a pretty remarkable spiritual awakening throughout my 14 years, and I think it’s made me a more whole person,” Barnes said.
Under his leadership, Maps has grown, both in its physical footprint and employees.
In recent years, the Keene office moved to a larger location on Central Square, and the Peterborough office also expanded. In addition, the agency hired more child therapists and counselors who specialize in substance use disorders, two areas of high demand in the region.
On a statewide level, Barnes has also been a voice of advocacy, testifying for multiple pieces of legislation affecting mental health providers, relative to issues such as Medicaid reimbursement rates and the number of clinicians in the field.
“When I arrived at Maps, it was struggling in many ways. It had been through some very difficult times, but it had a mission and a vision that were extremely important and very strong,” he said.
Now, Barnes said Maps is considered the largest private outpatient mental health service provider in the Monadnock Region.
Bethann Clauss, clinical director at Maps, said Barnes has transformed the agency.
“The impact of his efforts reach beyond our practice and spread throughout the community ... He has invested in each of us; we will miss him here at Maps,” she said in an email.
And though he is excited to travel, visit family across the country and work on other projects of interest in his retirement, Barnes said leaving Maps is bittersweet.
“When you consider that we have served over 1,000 families and patients every year and have been doing that for over 10 years, that’s a considerable percentage of the community that has been helped by Maps,” he said. “I would like to think we’ve contributed significantly to helping Keene and Peterborough and the Monadnock Region be the wonderful place it is.”