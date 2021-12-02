GILSUM — A barn on Lovell Drive that was home to a pig farm until this past summer burned down Wednesday night.
Gilsum fire crews responded to the blaze, at 13 Lovell Drive, around 7 p.m., Chief Bill Johnson said Thursday morning.
Johnson said crews had to first remove metal sheeting from the barn’s roof before they began extinguishing the fire. The structure was a total loss, he said.
The blaze didn’t affect a residence on the property, and no injuries were reported.
Tina Nicholson, who lives there with her husband, Daniel, said Thursday the couple built the 1,300-square-foot barn in 2015. It housed the Nicholsons’ pigs until the summer and their chickens, ducks and geese earlier this fall, she said.
But the barn had been used only for storage recently, Nicholson said.
Fire crews were unable to determine what caused the fire, according to Johnson, who said the barn had been wired with electricity. Nobody was inside when it started, he said.
In fact, Johnson said it appeared the fire had been “going for quite a while” before crews were called.
Nicholson said Thursday she was at work when the fire started. Daniel discovered the blaze when their dogs’ barking woke him up, she said.
Fire crews from Alstead, Keene and Marlow also responded to the incident, Johnson said. Crews left the scene around 9:30 p.m., he said.