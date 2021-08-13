While scams are nothing new, technology has made it much easier for fraudsters to make their move. Luckily, local financial institutions say they know how to spot the red flags.
“There are so many opportunities today in our Internet age ... and if you don’t have that skepticism in the back of your mind that this could be too good to be true, it could very much turn out to be that way,” said Dominic Perkins, senior vice president of retail administration for the Savings Bank of Walpole.
The key role bank employees can play in foiling scams was illustrated locally last November, when a teller convinced an elderly Keene resident to contact police when he tried to withdraw a large sum of cash.
Police say the man, who was trying to take out $32,000 after an $18,000 withdrawal, was the victim of a “grandparent” scam, and one of the co-conspirators pleaded guilty to his role last week.
Reports of this type of con, in which the scammer poses as the victim’s grandchild in need of help, have shot up during the pandemic, the AARP reported in June 2020.
Bank scams are also common, enabling criminals to access people’s personal and financial information. Scammers use various tactics to trick people into giving up their bank account numbers, passwords and Social Security numbers.
At the Savings Bank of Walpole — which has branches in Keene and Walpole — frontline employees spot about 10 scams per week, according to Perkins.
These are typically check scams, which can pan out in several different ways. For example, if a scammer is buying something from you online, they will “accidentally” send a check for too much and ask you to refund the balance.
For these scams, Perkins said staff are trained to look at a few factors.
“For one thing, does this make sense for the customer? That’s one nice thing about knowing our customers pretty well,” he said. “Another thing we look for [is] dollar amounts. A lot of the check scams are in the $2,500 to $5,000 range, so we give those a little bit extra scrutiny.”
The bank also has a fraud department that reviews transactions, as well as software that highlights suspicious activity. If a customer typically makes a few deposits each year at an ATM, for example, and then does five deposits in one month, “that would be a red flag,” Perkins said.
He added that the Savings Bank of Walpole — which has about 80 full-time employees companywide — sees victims of all ages.
“It’s through the whole age spectrum, and each scam is tailored for that,” Perkins said.
Mascoma Bank — which has branches locally in Charlestown, Keene and Walpole — also has protocols in place to protect its customers.
Peter Begin, senior security and fraud prevention officer, said within the first days of employment, staff are trained on “frequent-flyer scams.”
“We try to teach them how to ask questions without sounding like an interrogation ... [and] give them a way to ask specific questions that if they answer yes, it might lead us to believe they are the victim of a scam,” he said.
Similar to the Savings Bank of Walpole, Begin said Mascoma has software to check for fraud, and staff are required to use it on all transactions over a certain dollar amount.
Companywide, the bank’s roughly 380 employees find scams at least once a week, according to Begin.
At People’s United Bank — which has local branches in Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Chesterfield, Jaffrey, Keene and Peterborough and about 5,500 employees companywide — staff are also made aware of potential scams when hired, according to Susan Shanoff, fraud prevention analyst.
Mostly, she said it’s a matter of really knowing the customers and understanding their behaviors, so that tellers can identify when something is off.
“You are dealing with the most precious commodity they have,” she said.
People’s United also has “all kinds of detection in place” to identify the scams tellers may not notice, since a lot of the fraudsters are scheming behind the scenes, Shanoff said.
At NBT Bank — which locally has branches in Jaffrey, Keene, Rindge, Swanzey and Peterborough and has about 1,900 workers — employee training is continually evolving when it comes to scams and fraud, according to Terra Carnrike-Granata, director of information security.
However, she also stressed the importance of people trusting their gut in these situations.
“Everyone and anyone can become a victim of fraud,” Carnrike-Granata said in an email. “Malicious actors have become very sophisticated.”
And while most interviewed said they haven’t seen an increase in these situations recently, the prevalence of technology in banking and the trust in online personalities nowadays has certainly made it easier.
“Now you have mobile banking, bank-to-bank transfers,” Begin said, “so many ways that scammers are getting their foot in the door.”
Of course, banking isn’t the only arena where frauds are perpetrated, and tellers aren’t the only employees who can stop them.
In July 2020, the Shipping Shack’s owner stopped a Keene resident from trying to send $19,000 in cash to someone in Milwaukee. The woman had received a phone call claiming her Social Security number had been stolen, so she needed to send money for a new card, police said at the time.
Brenda Beaulieu, who spoke to The Sentinel at the time, said she became suspicious, and warned the woman it could be a scam.
When the woman still insisted on sending the package, Shipping Shack contacted Keene police.
“Even though some people get angry at us, we are trying to keep everybody safe, and to not have people spend money in this scam deal,” President Bryant Beaulieu said Thursday. “... It just is disheartening for us to realize that there [are] some really evil people out there.”