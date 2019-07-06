Savings Bank of Walpole is celebrating its newly renovated Keene branch at 400 West Street by hosting Community Days July 8-12.
The bank will make daily donations to local nonprofits, including Monadnock Humane Society, Samaritans, Swamp Bats, Hundred Nights Shelter and Keene Housing Kids Collaborative. Also each day, the public can participate in activities, share in refreshments and have a chance to win a $100 Local Perks gift certificate to a local merchant.
Community Days begin at 10 a.m. each day. Information, call 352-1822.
Savings Bank of Walpole is headquartered in Walpole and serves the Connecticut River Valley and Monadnock Regions of New Hampshire and Vermont from offices in Walpole and Keene.