CHESTERFIELD — An injured bald eagle found along Route 9 this weekend was euthanized because of its injuries, according to a wildlife rehabilitation center.
The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its Facebook page Saturday that Lt. Michael Bomba found the eagle just east of Route 63 and called for assistance. Wings of the Dawn, a wildlife rehabilitation center and bird sanctuary in Henniker, responded to assist and took custody of the bird, according to the post.
Maria Colby, the center’s director, said Monday that the bird appeared to be seriously hurt and would have an X-ray to determine the extent of its injuries.
She said Tuesday morning that the bird had a fractured pelvis and could not be saved.