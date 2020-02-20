GILSUM — W.S. Badger Co. Inc. is installing an expansive, 1,445-panel solar array at the company’s facility in Gilsum.
The project will begin this summer and is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
The 524-kilowatt roof- and ground-mounted solar array — panels that capture sunlight and convert it to electricity via photovoltaic cells — will generate more than 600,000 kilowatt hours of clean electricity per year, said Dan Weeks, ReVision Energy’s director of market development.
W.S. Badger won’t be purchasing the array outright, Badger co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton said. Instead, the body- and skin-care products company entered into a power purchase agreement with ReVision Energy.
ReVision Energy will own and operate the array for a minimum of five years while collecting electricity payments from Badger and monetizing available state and federal tax incentives.
According to Hamilton, the agreement is similar to a lease, and the payments will be similar to but lower than Badger’s current energy costs. Afterward, the company will have the option to purchase the array at around 40 to 50 percent of its original cost.
Hamilton said the company signed the contract with ReVision Energy the day after the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid this past December. Badger, along with 500 other B Corporations, announced its commitment to reaching net-zero or carbon neutrality by 2030. This is 20 years ahead of the time frame established under the Paris Agreement.
New Hampshire has the sixth highest average cost of electricity in the United States at 17 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the national average of 13.2 cents, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Hamilton said the new solar array will hopefully take the company’s headquarters off the grid. She also said that the company hopes to generate an excess of electricity that will be returned to the community by being put back into the grid.
“The 636,000 pounds of annual carbon-pollution reduction is equivalent to taking 61 passenger cars off the road or planting 338 acres of forest,” Weeks said.
Like Badger, ReVision Energy is a certified B Corp. Companies with this designation are legally obligated to take into consideration not only the impact of their decisions on their shareholders but also on their workers, suppliers, community, consumers and environment as well.
“As an employee-owned solar company and certified B Corporation, ReVision Energy is thrilled to partner with our fellow B Corp W.S. Badger as they complete their transition to 100 percent solar power for all their operations,” Weeks said.