CLAREMONT — TLC Recovery Programs sent out a news release Tuesday alerting people to recovery services in Claremont in light of the potentially lethal batch of fentanyl that is circulating in the area.
In recent months as overdose rates in the area have increased, TLC has added staff and programs aimed at prevention. The organization offers one-on-one coaching and peer support programs, as well as free naloxone, also known as Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse overdoses. TLC also offers test strips to help people identify fentanyl.
“Having items like Narcan and testing strips available can be a matter of life and death, so please come to our center and get them free of charge,” Dan Wargo, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and TLC Recovery Program director, said in the release. “We are a non-judgmental, compassionate organization that wants nothing more than for people to move towards positive change.”
Between last Friday and Monday night, Claremont emergency responders attended to six nonfatal overdoses, Claremont police said.
“We are concerned that since we had so many reported drug overdose calls over the last couple of days that this particular batch has the potential to be deadly to the user,” Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said Tuesday. “We suspect that there have been other overdoses from this product, but EMS and other first responders were not called to the scene because the availability of Narcan. We only know of the ones that we are called to.”
Police issued a news release on Sunday alerting the public to a “bad batch” of fentanyl circulating in the community in order to encourage people struggling with addiction to seek help.
“This batch could have simply been stronger because it had more of the opioid in it,” Chase said. “Stronger than most and potentially more deadly than other(s) because of its strength, hence the bad batch statement.”
TLC, in its release, warned that this potentially lethal batch increases the risk from using fentanyl, as well as the risk from using other drugs such as marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, which could be laced with fentanyl without the buyer’s knowledge. But, TLC said, there are options for treatment.
“We have recovery coaches onsite with lived experience who can assist those seeking help with valuable resources such as residential treatment admissions, getting plugged into local recovery communities and getting connected to other local treatment providers,” Wargo said in the release.
TLC Recovery Programs has two drop-in centers where people can walk in without an appointment to get information and support. The Claremont drop-in center, located at 62 Pleasant St., is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays. TLC’s Newport drop-in center is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Millie’s Place, 45 John Stark Highway. Those seeking support, for themselves or a loved one, can contact TLC at 603-542-1848.