DUBLIN — A crash on Route 101 Monday morning shut down the highway but did not cause any serious injuries, according to Dublin police.
Police responded around 8:50 a.m. to the area of Howes Reservoir, where a N.H. Department of Transportation backhoe and a dump truck hauling a front-end loader collided, the Dublin Police Department said on Facebook.
The two vehicles jack-knifed on the highway, and the front-end loader broke free and rolled into the road, according to police, who said it took several hours to remove the vehicles from the roadway. No serious injuries were reported.
The post did not say what caused the crash, and Dublin police were not immediately reachable Tuesday morning.