Several local taxpayers are calling for expanded public access to school materials through methods others are deeming impossible.
An article has popped up on a few area school-district warrants this year, each time with nearly identical phrasing. The article petitions for all materials in schools, including textbooks, printed and digital material, and professional training material for teachers and administrators, to be made available in all public libraries in the district’s member towns. The article also instructs the school district to allocate $200 toward publicizing the materials’ availability.
Voters moved the article, which is advisory, to the ConVal School District ballot unchanged during the Feb. 8 deliberative session, though a few attendees voiced their concerns and opposition to it. But the proposal was amended at both the Jaffrey-Rindge and Fall Mountain district deliberative sessions to eliminate the requirement for school materials to be made available in public libraries. The amended articles include only a few paragraphs that speak to the importance of transparency and education in our democracy.
Rich Nalevanko of Alstead, who said he’s the article’s original author and the one who petitioned for it in Fall Mountain, said increasing this transparency in schooling was the intent behind the article.
“Parents have a responsibility for overseeing the education of our kids,” said Nalevanko, a former Republican N.H. House candidate in Cheshire County District 2. “Parents are teachers themselves up until the time they have to start sharing the responsibility with educators. The teachers are hired help.”
Nalevanko, a father of five grown children and grandfather of three in the Fall Mountain district, said not only parents, but taxpayers more broadly have a right to know what is being taught in schools.
“If you’re paying the bill, you should have some return on the investment you’re making,” Nalevanko said.
But Mark Haley, president of the Jaffrey-Rindge Education Association, said the proposal would be restrictive to educators, and called Nalevanko’s description of teachers as “hired help” insulting.
“It would hamstring lots of teachers,” said Haley, who teaches English at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School. “Looking over teachers’ shoulders all the time shows that they don’t respect teachers to be the professionals that they are. We’re supposed to share different viewpoints and have a safe space to talk about difficult topics.”
Haley said he thinks the article comes from a fear of exposure to topics some may find difficult.
“It seems much more like a fear-mongering tactic rather than truly trying to build access to materials,” Haley said. “People who want to request information from teachers would do so. It’s much bigger than it needs to be.”
Rita Mattson, a Dublin resident and former two-time Republican N.H. House candidate in Cheshire County District 9, petitioned the article for ConVal. She said she has two grandchildren, one and three years old, who will attend school in the district, and she just wants the right things to be taught to students at the right age.
“[ConVal has] assured me Critical Race Theory is not being taught, but if they decide something is going to be taught we should know,” Mattson said. “Even the good things.”
According to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Critical Race Theory is an academic and legal framework denoting systemic racism as part of American society, perpetuated by laws, policies and institutions that uphold and reproduce racial inequalities.
Education Post published an article last year stating that Critical Race Theory provides a relevant, research-based structure through which education leaders and policymakers can think about the social construct of race and the impact of racism on students of color.
Haley said he doesn’t know why people wouldn’t want to study topics like race, gender or sexuality.
“I’m not sure where the desire comes from to not want to learn more about the world, but that seems to be what this is.”
Challenges to implementation
Katherine Heck of Greenfield, which is in the ConVal district, said there are already mechanisms through which parents and district residents can review educational materials. Heck is a member of the ConVal school board, but said she was voicing her opinion to The Sentinel as a parent and taxpayer.
These include policies such as Parental Objections to Specific Course Material, which allows parents to object to what their child is learning and request that they receive alternative instruction, and Curriculum Adoption, which states that no courses can be added or removed without the school board’s approval. Fall Mountain and Jaffrey-Rindge both have identical or similar policies to ConVal.
“We want the public to understand we allow people to view materials,” Heck said. “There are rules and laws already that require us to make available curriculum and documents and there are mechanisms for parents to view and even criticize or challenge the school.”
Heck also said the article isn’t feasible as the school districts cannot mandate what materials are offered by public libraries.
Mattson said she was surprised the article was deemed advisory by ConVal’s legal counsel. The lawyer for Fall Mountain and Jaffrey-Rindge reached the same conclusion. She added that she thought public libraries would want to provide access to instructional materials used in local schools.
“My biggest thing is I think the library would want to be in on this,” Mattson said.
But Matt Saxton, chair of the board of trustees for Shedd-Porter Library in Alstead, said libraries would be unable to house all educational and instructional materials from an entire school district.
“The thought process behind the article is only an inch deep,” Saxton said. “If you examine and rationalize it you can see it is impossible to do these things. The pile of boxes and documents and how much room it would take up is physically impossible for any library.”
Still, he said, this issue could be solved digitally; school districts could upload material online for people to view.
“As chairman of trustees, I don’t have a problem with the intent, but the lack of thought put into the implementation of the request.”
In a letter to The Sentinel, Nelson library trustee Susan Peery questioned the article’s underlying motivations.
“Personally, I believe these petitions are part of a larger effort to intimidate teachers and undermine public education,” she wrote in a letter to the editor she emailed on Feb. 19.
Among other arguments, Peery, whose local school district is not considering the petition warrant article, also pointed to state laws affording access to school materials, such as RSA 186:11, which requires schools to provide parents or legal guardians with curriculum access and to adopt policies that allow an exception to specific course material based on a legal guardian’s objection, and RSA 21-N:11, which requires the school board to hear and issue decisions regarding any disputes between individuals and school systems.
Nalevanko, who serves as president of the Fall Mountain scholarship fund, said he thinks education has suffered from a lack of parental involvement, and his article aims to mend that.
“I think the more places you have access, the better off you are,” he said.
Mattson said parents and other residents should be able to access school materials more quickly and should be allowed to do so anonymously.
“I understand there’s a lot of materials which would take up lots of library space,” she said. “I don’t know the answer but there needs to be an easier method. I get that people are busy but this is important and needs to be available to people.”
Both she and Nalevanko said they had not personally tried to request access to educational and instructional materials in their districts. Nalevanko said he intended to go through the process to find out how accessible the curriculum is.
Voters in the ConVal, Fall Mountain and Jaffrey-Rindge districts will get the chance to weigh in on these articles, and their entire district warrants, at the polls on March 8.