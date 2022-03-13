JAFFREY — It's been almost two years since town officials called off Jaffrey's annual town meeting with a hot-pink sign on the door of the Ernest J. Pratt auditorium.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were just beginning in the Monadnock Region, and for the past two years, residents voted on the warrant inside the comfort of their cars.
But on Saturday, Jaffrey reclaimed the auditorium for its 2022 town meeting.
"I want to thank my staff ... for their resilience getting us to this point today," said Town Manager Jon Frederick.
About 2.5 percent of the town's registered voters approved the entire warrant in just over three hours, with limited discussion and no amendments. The meeting was also streamed via Zoom.
The articles approved Saturday include the town's operating budget of $6,867,391, up $372,898, or 5.7 percent, from last year's $6,494,493 budget.
Voters also greenlit $1.52 million for the Cold Stone Springs water project.
The $12.6 million project to develop a new water source with Peterborough, known as Cold Stone Springs, was approved by residents during 2020's town meeting. At that time, Jaffrey's share of the project was $5.5 million, with local employer MilliporeSigma expected to contribute $1.25 million to the cost of the $3 million bond.
According to the warrant, the total project cost went up $4,300,000, with Jaffrey's share at $1,522,100.
Selectboard Chairman Franklin Sterling said the increase is due to a spike in construction material costs and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional funding approved Saturday will come from government aid and other assistance. There will be no impact on taxes or water rates.
Residents also accepted two articles by ballot vote.
The first asked to raise $1.5 million to replace and rehabilitate sewer lines in Jaffrey and to authorize a $910,000 bond to help offset that cost. The bond will be paid through sewer user fees.
The remaining balance for the project will come from grants and other donations. The article, which needed a two-thirds majority, passed, 76-7.
The other article asked to raise $750,000 to buy a replacement fire engine, with $350,000 to come from a capital reserve fund and the rest from a bond. It passed, 78-6, well exceeding the 66.7 percent threshold.
The town also allotted funding for several capital reserve funds, including: $150,000 for the municipal building maintenance capital reserve fund; $120,000 for the bridge rehabilitation capital reserve fund; and $50,000 for the police cruiser replacement capital reserve fund.
Additionally, voters approved of numerous articles, all submitted by petition, to support area nonprofits. Those include $17,000 for Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services; $8,000 for Monadnock Community Early Learning Center; and $6,650 for Monadnock Family Services.
To close out the meeting, residents OK'd a non-binding article — also submitted by petition — in support of the town government and community collaborating to create community food production gardens and perennial pollinator gardens.