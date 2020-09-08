For the first time since March 13, public school students in the Monadnock Region will be back in classrooms Tuesday.
Schools statewide finished the 2019-2020 academic year fully remotely due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, school leaders have been planning for how — and when — students and teachers could safely return to some level of in-person instruction.
Districts surveyed parents, students and staff on their preferences and concerns. Superintendents convened planning teams, developing new protocols and precautions, and calculating reduced classroom capacities that allow for physical distancing. School boards spent hours deliberating, and ultimately voting on, final reopening plans.
These plans, most of which call for a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, will go into action starting this week. Students in the ConVal Regional School District, Fall Mountain Regional School District and Hinsdale School District return to class Tuesday, making them the first public schools in the Monadnock Region to reopen.
But not all students in the ConVal District — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — will begin in-person classes Tuesday. The district’s reopening plan, which calls for tents to be installed on school grounds to be used as outdoor classrooms, is delayed because the tent installation process is taking longer than expected, according to a news release from the district last Thursday.
So, most ConVal students in 7th through 12th grade will begin the year fully remotely, according to the release. Some middle and high school students will be allowed to start in-person learning based on certain factors, such as whether they need Internet access or school-based services. Students in preschool through 6th grade will return to school Tuesday, according to the release.
ConVal did not provide a specific timeline for when the remaining tents would be set up, but the district said it will keep families updated as more outdoor classrooms become available.
In the Fall Mountain District — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — the first day of school comes less than a week after a district staff member tested positive for COVID-19. But Superintendent Lori Landry said in a statement last week that the district feels comfortable reopening schools Tuesday because the employee did not have close contact with any other employee within the district 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms.
More local public schools will begin welcoming students back later this week. On Thursday, students in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — and the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District begin in-person instruction. And their respective superintendents say they’re eager to get back to school.
“While this school year will certainly be different than anything we have seen before, we are excited to have all of your children to return, whether in-person or remote,” Jaffrey-Rindge Superintendent Reuben Duncan wrote in a message to school families last Thursday.
Most local school districts are reopening with a mix of in-person and online classes, but all area public schools are giving families the option to start the new academic year fully remotely if they are not comfortable sending their children to any in-person classes.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay added that everyone from teachers to paraeducators, tutors and office assistants are excited to see students in school again.
“I think everyone misses them. It’s been nearly six months,” Malay said in a video update posted last week on the SAU 29 website. “... I think, at the same time, people are nervous and people are scared. And that’s OK, too. But if we all work together … we’ll be OK.”
He added that SAU 29 administrators will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the community and make changes to the schools’ plans if necessary.
“Will we need to shift once in a while? Quite possibly. Quite probably. And we will,” Malay said. “We’ll do it logically, we’ll communicate that, we’ll share that with you, and we’ll keep working to provide a quality education for our students and maintaining that level of safety we all expect.”
Meanwhile, the Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — is holding a “soft opening” at its schools this week. Schools are open by appointment Tuesday through Friday for students and their families to familiarize themselves with new COVID-19 protocols, such as screening children for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing in school.
“Think of this as a personalized open house experience, allowing you and your child(ren) to explore the new school environment and ask questions,” Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte wrote in a letter to families last week.
Students in the Monadnock District will begin returning to in-person classes following a hybrid model on Monday, Sept. 14. Winchester School, which is also reopening with a mix of in-person and remote learning, is scheduled to reopen Monday, as well.