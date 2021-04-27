A baby bear rescued in Marlow is doing well and quickly gaining weight, according to the Kilham Bear Center, which took the male cub in earlier this month.
According to Ben Kilham, president and founder of Kilham Bear Center, the cub, who has been dubbed “Marlow” after the community where he was found, was rescued after being heard crying throughout a Marlow neighborhood. Kilham said they don’t know exactly how the cub ended up alone, but it appeared that for whatever reason, he was abandoned by his mother.
“She was nowhere around,” he said of the mother bear, “and was not coming back to get him.”
Kilham, who runs the bear center with wife, Debbie Kilham, and nephew Ethan Kilham, said Marlow came to the rescue facility in Lyme on April 12 weighing about 3.5 pounds. As of Tuesday, he was weighing in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces — doubling his weight in just a couple of weeks.
Marlow is somewhere between 3 and 4 months, Kilham said. When he reaches 18 months, he’ll be released into a remote area of New Hampshire, likely up in the north country, somewhere far away from inappropriate food sources.
“That’s the time the normal family break-up takes place in the wild,” Kilham said. “He’ll be perfectly capable of making friends with other bears his age, or even a little older, and what they haven’t learned at our facility, they learn quickly in the wild.”
For more information on the Kilham Bear Center or to make a contribution to the organization, visit them online at kilhambearcenter.org.