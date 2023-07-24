20230725-LOC-Ayotte

Former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s announced her run for the 2024 New Hampshire gubernatorial election Monday. 

 Courtesy

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s announcement Monday that she is running for governor of New Hampshire was long on anti-Massachusetts sentiment.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.