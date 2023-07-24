Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s announcement Monday that she is running for governor of New Hampshire was long on anti-Massachusetts sentiment.
Less clear were the policy implications for this sentiment.
“I’m running for governor because New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts — from becoming something we are not,” the Republican said in an appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television show Monday morning.
One of the show’s hosts, Steve Doocy, asked her, “What exactly evil are you talking about?”
In response, she said:
“Oh, I can tell you what the evil is. It’s the evil of an income tax, sales tax, less freedom.”
Ayotte, however, didn’t spell out how this would translate to governing since New Hampshire already doesn’t have a general income or sales tax, and politicians of both parties have been loath to recommend one.
Massachusetts came up again in the same television interview as she discussed the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen the fentanyl being trafficked off our southern border through Lowell and Lawrence, Massachusetts, into our cities, and it’s killing our citizens,” she said.
Her comment borrowed a page from the political playbook of four-term Republican N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu.
In March 2017, Sununu, who is not seeking reelection, told the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. “Eighty-five percent of the fentanyl in this state is coming straight out of Lawrence, Massachusetts."
Lawrence’s then-Mayor Dan Rivera said at the time that Sununu’s statement was simplistic, that the real problem was public demand for the drug, and added that his city was working on the trafficking problem.
On her website, Ayotte said that, if elected, she would:
* Defend 2nd Amendment gun rights.
* Favor strong enforcement of immigration laws.
* Seek to lower energy costs through an “all-of-the-above approach,” in which multiple sources for power would be sought. She said she would focus on “stability, affordability, modernization, sustainability, and market-driven solutions.”
* Work to pass and sign legislation known as a “parental bill of rights.” Such measures, which did not pass the N.H. Legislature this year or last, typically list parental rights that are already included in state and federal law, while also setting lengthy requirements for what schools must tell parents about their children.
Ayotte did not talk about reproductive rights in her campaign announcement, but supporters of these rights were quick to criticize her.
One of her critics, N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley tweeted that she “is an anti-abortion extremist who would bring the destructive DC Republican style of politics to Concord.”
Kayla Montgomery, vice president of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, was also critical of Ayotte.
“Kelly Ayotte may try to paint herself as pro-woman, but her record tells a very different story,” Montgomery said Monday after Ayotte launched her campaign.
“In her last campaign, Ayotte promised to overturn Roe v. Wade; now that the U.S. Supreme Court has decimated federal protections for abortion rights, her extreme anti-abortion agenda is even more dangerous.”
Ayotte, 55, of Nashua, served in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2017. In 2016, she lost her reelection bid to Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, by a razor-thin margin. Ayotte has since served on various corporate boards of directors.
Ayotte was New Hampshire’s attorney general from 2004 to 2009. Before that she worked as a N.H. deputy attorney general, a legal counsel for Republican Gov. Craig Benson, a prosecutor for the N.H. attorney general and a legal associate.
She graduated from Villanova University with a law degree in 1993 and did her undergraduate work at Pennsylvania State University.
Her husband, Joe Daley, is a retired National Guard pilot, who flew an A-10 Warthog. They have two children.
Sununu announced last week that he would not run for a record fifth term as governor.
Former state Senate President Chuck Morse, who lost a Republican U.S. Senate primary in 2022, is also running to succeed Sununu.
On the Democratic side, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and N.H. Executive Council member Cinde Warmington, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, have both launched gubernatorial campaigns.
