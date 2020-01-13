CHESTERFIELD — State agencies have contacted schools across New Hampshire to be aware after police reported an attempted abduction of two school-aged children in Chesterfield Monday morning.
The students were on their way to school when a man approached them in a red van, with either New Hampshire or Massachusetts license plates, according to the notice from the N.H. Department of Education and N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He allegedly asked the children if they wanted a ride, and after the children refused, the van followed them for a short time until it drove off.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said in a phone interview Monday afternoon he contacted the state agencies to spread the message across the state.
"I want to remind our parents to be mindful when our kids are going to the bus stop and make sure that somebody is there until they get on and there when they get off the bus," he said. "Just be mindful of any strange vehicles or something that doesn't look right."
Chesterfield police Lt. Michael Bomba declined to release further details on the case Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bomba at 355-2000.