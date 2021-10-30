BRATTLEBORO — Author Katherine Paterson, two-time winner of both the Newbery Award and the National Book Award, will speak about her latest novel for young readers on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Centre Congregational Church.
At the free event hosted by Brooks Memorial Library, Paterson will discuss “Birdie’s Bargain,” a book about a girl, Birdie, whose father is returning for another tour of duty in Iraq. To save money, Birdie and her family move from Brattleboro to live with Gran up north. Birdie faces a new school and a puzzling new acquaintance.
A Vermont resident, Paterson has written more than 30 books for young people, including “Bridge to Terabithia” and “My Brigadista Year.” She is a recipient of the Hans Christian Anderson Award, the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, and is a former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, an honor bestowed by the Library of Congress.
The Nov. 12 program is open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs. The church is located at 193 Main St. in Brattleboro. Because the event will be held indoors, all attendees are required to wear masks. For more information call 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.