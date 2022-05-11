We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The city is asking people to avoid sections of Park Avenue and Summit Road Thursday morning as contractors will be painting those roads, according to a news release from the Department of Public Works.
The work is part of the an ongoing effort to provide a continuous bike and pedestrian path along the street and Cheshire Rail Trail.
The pavement painting — which will take place between West Street and Summit Ridge Drive — will create 10-foot-wide lanes to to allow more room for bikes along the roads. The narrow vehicle lanes are an intentional design feature as studies have shown them to be effective in slowing traffic, the release says.
The work is expected to be completed before noon and traffic cones will be placed to alert people to the wet paint. Driving over the lines will cause the paint to splatter vehicles, the release says.