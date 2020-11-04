Former state Sen. Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican, has reclaimed his seat in N.H. Senate District 12, defeating incumbent Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Avard won 17,449 votes to Levesque's 16,619, according to the Associated Press. The district includes Rindge, along with New Ipswich, Greenville, Mason, Brookline, Hollis and part of Nashua.
In 2018, Levesque beat Avard after he had held the district’s seat for four years. Both candidates also previously served in the N.H. House of Representatives.