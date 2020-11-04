Final results in a rematch between former state Sen. Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican, and incumbent Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, were not available Wednesday morning.
Eight of the district’s nine precincts reported results by Wednesday morning, with the Associate Press showing Avard leading Levesque 14,682-13,731.
A former state representative, Avard represented Senate District 12, which includes Rindge among other communities, for two terms before being ousted by Levesque.
Avard owns a small industrial cleaning company. Levesque, who also formerly served in the N.H. House, co-founded TCS America Enterprises, a communications consulting company in Brookline.