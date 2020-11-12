Former state Sen. Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican, has been elected to the N.H. Senate after a recount confirmed his Election Day victory over incumbent Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
Both candidates gained 57 votes in the Senate District 12 recount, which was supervised Wednesday by the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office. Avard, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018, earned 17,534 votes to Levesque’s 16,729 votes, the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday morning.
“I am deeply grateful and humbled by all the supporters who helped in this third recount,” Avard said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “... Dist 12 has a new senator who will not vote to raise your taxes and will promote school choice!”
The district includes Rindge, along with New Ipswich, Greenville, Mason, Brookline, Hollis and part of Nashua.
Senate Republicans will hold a 14–10 majority in the upcoming term, after two other GOP victories were confirmed this week following recounts. Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican, unseated incumbent Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, to capture a Monadnock Region district in one of those races.