20221102-LOC-Senate 12 mashup

State Sen. Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican, is facing off against Democratic challenger Melanie Levesque to represent state Senate District 12 in the Nov. 8 election — a seat which has flipped between the pair in the last two election cycles.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org

