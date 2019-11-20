CONCORD — A man whose body was found with that of his infant daughter in their Hillsboro home Sunday died by suicide, according to a news release from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office. As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities were still investigating the cause and manner of the baby’s death, the release says.
Makenzie Deuse, who was 4 months old, and her father, Miles Deuse, 39, were found dead in an apartment on Bridge Street, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Autopsies were performed on both Monday.
Police ask anyone with information to contact N.H. State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper at 628-8477.