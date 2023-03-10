HINSDALE — Two auto shop owners jokingly accused of taking ice cream away from Main Street plan to bring the sweet treat back by opening a small ice cream stand this summer.
Patrick O'Connor and Trevor Lang, co-owners of L&O Automotive, plan to sell the dessert from a 10-foot by 26-foot portable building.
The business partners bought the property at 70 Main St. in 2014, previously the site of Uncle B's Ice Cream before they converted it into their auto shop, according to O'Connor.
He and Lang, of Keene, had worked for a now-closed Gulf gas station at 69 Main St. in Hinsdale they'd hoped to take over.
"We ended up not being able to purchase the Gulf station for different reasons at the time, so we decided to purchase the ice cream shop in town that was for sale," said O'Connor, of Westmoreland.
The two bought the portable building that will house the ice cream stand from a seller in Maine through eBay about four years ago.
O'Connor said he and Lang were ultimately able to purchase the former Gulf property about a year and a half ago, where they will set up the ice cream stand next to the old gas station building, which they use as an extension of their automotive business.
"We knew we're going to set [the stand] up over there and try to get the town back its ice cream," O'Connor said.
The stand will be called Cabin Creamies, managed under a business entity named Log Cabin Ice Cream, and O'Connor said he and Lang plan to offer up soft and hard-serve ice cream, as well as milkshakes to begin with. Outdoor seating will also be available.
The two intend to hire a stand manager closer to opening as well as several other employees to keep the business running.
O'Connor said they aim for the small venture to be a step toward reinvigorating Main Street, as his family formerly owned a paper mill in town, G.E. Robertson Paper Co.
"I grew up in Chesterfield and Trevor grew up in Hinsdale," he said. "We both have some roots here, so we'd like to help grow this town any way we can, especially trying to spruce up the Main Street a bit and get more businesses down here."
