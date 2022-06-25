Carparts Distribution Center Inc. allegedly fired a longtime employee the day he threatened to report the company to the Nashua Department Public Health for violating the city’s COVID-19 mask ordinance.
The suit, filed June 6 by David Johnson in U.S. District Court in Concord, also charges the Plaistow-based operator of several motor vehicle parts outlets throughout New Hampshire, retaliated against Johnson for calling out other employees’ racist comments.
Johnson started working for Carparts in 2012 as a delivery driver at the Nashua location and was quickly promoted to counter employee and then manager of the Epsom location.
But after the pandemic broke out in March 2020, things began to go sour, according to the complaint.
Johnson complained about racist comments – including the use of the N-word – and racist jokes at the workplace, according to the complaint. For instance, it says, on Dec. 2, when the company’s white water cooler was replaced by a black one, a manager allegedly stated, “The new one is black: it probably isn’t going to work.”
Shortly before Christmas 2020, after the store was exposed to COVID by an outside salesman, Johnson said employees should be wearing masks. The same manager allegedly told Johnson that he could not wear a mask. On New Year’s Eve day, Johnson repeated his request for a mask policy after another exposure. The manager allegedly became angry and told Johnson he could go home.
The suit also charges that Carparts was retaliating against Johnson for “reporting discrimination in the workplace, for reporting violations of the City Mask Ordinance, and for proposing and advocating for COVID-19 safety measures.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.