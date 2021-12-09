BRATTLEBORO — After town police warned the public of fentanyl-laced marijuana late last month, forensic lab tests found no fentanyl in weed tested after two separate incidents, officials said Thursday.
The first case was reported on Nov. 21, when someone who said they had only smoked marijuana needed to be revived from an overdose, according to a news release Brattleboro police issued at the time. Police said then that a field test showed fentanyl in the person's remaining marijuana.
About 10 days later, Brattleboro police reported that three people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant, where marijuana — suspected of containing fentanyl — was seized.
The marijuana from both incidents was submitted to a forensic laboratory, and no fentanyl was found in either batch of weed, Drug Enforcement Agency spokesman Asa Morse told The Sentinel on Thursday morning.
Brattleboro police issued a news release shortly after.
"BPD stands by its previous public safety advisory that it is wise for consumers of marijuana to know the source and history of any marijuana they ingest," the release says.
As a result of this, Brattleboro Police Captain Mark Carignan told The Sentinel on Thursday that the department will not be conducting field tests on marijuana anymore — aside for the presence of THC, the main hallucinogen found in the non-addictive drug.
Last month, he said that field test kits are presumptive and do not "conclusively indicate beyond a reasonable doubt that the drug is present."
“Field test kits rely on a simple chemical reaction to indicate if the suspected drug is present,” Carignan said in a Nov. 26 email. “It is not as accurate as a forensic lab test, and is not admissible in a criminal trial.”