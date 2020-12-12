JAFFREY — The authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Jaffrey, the N.H. Attorney General's office announced Saturday afternoon.
"There is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public," the AG's office said.
An autopsy is scheduled today by the N.H. Chief Medical Examiner's office, and the man's identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified, the AG's office said in a news release. Jaffrey police said in a Facebook post that the man is 23 years old and from Acton, Mass., and that the death occurred Saturday morning in Jaffrey.
"We will release further information when possible but we wanted our citizens to know that they are safe and a full investigation is underway," said the post, which was signed by Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg.
No further details were available. The AG's office said more information will be released as it becomes available.