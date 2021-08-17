WESTMORELAND — A Pennsylvania woman whom Brattleboro police had described as missing earlier this month has been identified as the woman found dead over the weekend in Partridge Brook in Westmoreland, authorities announced Tuesday.
Toni Baker, 41, of Pittsburgh is believed to have died July 23 by accidental drowning, according to a news release from N.H. State Police Troop C. Authorities discovered Baker's body Sunday, after receiving a call about remains being found in the brook.
Several missing and vulnerable person bulletins had been issued about Baker, the release says.
On July 18, Pittsburgh police posted an alert to Facebook asking for the public's help finding Baker, who they listed as a vulnerable person, and her 12-year-old son after they had been reported missing.
The next morning, the post was updated to say the two had been located.
On July 19, N.H. State Police Troop F made contact with Baker, according to Tuesday's news release. It does not specify where this happened or the circumstances but says she was with her son, and that the boy was returned to family members in Pennsylvania under a court order.
She was then evaluated at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for what police described as "mental health concerns" and later released.
That night, Vermont State Police troopers stopped Baker on I-91 South, after they said they saw her 2016 Buick Enclave commit several traffic violations, and said she showed signs of impairment after they had taken her into custody, according to a police news release. They released her with a citation to appear in court in August.
Baker was seen walking in Brattleboro on the morning of July 20, according to a news release the Brattleboro Police Department issued Aug. 4 asking for the public's help finding her.
Meanwhile, N.H. State Police Troop C made contact with her on July 22 near Partridge Brook in Westmoreland. In Tuesday's news release, State Police said Baker declined to identify herself to the troopers who saw her and also declined any services offered to her.
State Police say Baker was likely carried into the brook by floodwaters and that an autopsy was conducted Monday.
Partridge Brook Road is in northwestern Westmoreland, not far from the Vermont border.
This report has been updated with additional information.