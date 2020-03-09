FITZWILLIAM — The N.H. Fire Marshal's office has released the identity of the man killed in a house fire Sunday morning on Royalston Road in Fitzwilliam.
Glenn Sillanpaa, 68, died from a thermal inhalation injury, according to the N.H. Medical Examiner's Office. Sillanpaa's death has been ruled accidental. Town property records show he was one of the homeowners.
Another person in the home, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for what were described as non-life threatening injuries. A dog and four cats also died in the fire, while one dog was rescued.
The Fire Marshal's office says the fire started in the basement of the house, but the exact cause is still under investigation.
Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said Sunday that he got the call about a fire at 296 Royalston Road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Fitzwilliam Fire Chief Adam Dubriske said firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home and called for a second alarm.