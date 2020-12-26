State authorities on Thursday identified the man killed in an exchange of gunfire in Coos County the previous night, which also left a New Hampshire state trooper wounded.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office identified the deceased as Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield.
As of Thursday afternoon, the office had not yet released the name of the injured state trooper, who was said to be hospitalized and in critical but stable condition.
In an earlier news release Thursday morning, the Attorney General’s Office said the trooper stopped a vehicle in Dalton around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
“Shortly after the motor vehicle stop, there was an exchange of gunfire between the Trooper and the sole male occupant of the stopped vehicle,” the office said, without elaborating on how the exchange began.
Responding police officers found the trooper alive with gunshot wounds and the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Clermont, dead, according to the news release.
Clermont was armed with a handgun and rifle, the office said.
An autopsy on Thursday showed Clermont died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the manner of death a homicide — meaning a death caused by another person.
The Attorney General’s Office said Thursday it would not release any further information until investigators interview the trooper.