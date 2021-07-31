As the Peterborough Players present “Our Town” outdoors in downtown Peterborough Aug. 4 through 15, Howard Sherman, author of “Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century,” will discuss the impact of Wilder’s play — one of the most produced in the country — on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at The Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough.
This event is free and jointly sponsored by The Monadnock Center for History and Culture, the Peterborough Players and The Toadstool Bookshops, according to information provided by The Toadstool Bookshops. The talk will be outside in the Peterson Courtyard between the Monadnock Center and the town house. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.
For more information, call The Toadstool Bookshops at 603-924-3543.