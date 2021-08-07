To mark the release of the final book in his Nicholas Herriman Losers League series, New Hampshire author Ken Sheldon is offering readers the opportunity to download the eBook version of the first book in the series at no charge for a limited time.
In the third and final book of the series, “Nicholas Herriman and the New Heroes League,” the title character learns that being a leader “isn’t always easy, even with super powers,” Sheldon said in a statement accompanying an announcement about the book.
Nick Herriman was the most average kid to ever live in Peabody, N.H., until he stumbled on a trunk full of clothes that gave him super powers. The Losers League series follows Nick’s adventures as he figures out how to use his new powers without killing himself, battles monsters and villains, and learns lessons about life, love and friendship.
“I wrote this series for kids who are as obsessed with superheroes as I was,” Sheldon said.
From Aug. 7 through 11, readers may download the eBook version of “The Above-Average Adventures of Nicholas Herriman” for free from Amazon.com.
The author of magazine articles and books for children and adults, Sheldon is probably best known for his work as Yankee humorist Fred Marple from Frost Heaves, N.H.
— Sentinel Staff