This has been one of the quietest weather weeks of the summer, with most of the U.S. storm-free and the sizzling temperatures of the last month having retreated a bit.
The exceptions are coastal areas of the Southeast, which have been getting doused by afternoon thunderstorms, and parts of the Plains where a cold front has been plodding along and pushing a line of storms ahead of it. Florida, too, has seen lots of rain the last several days, nothing unusual in its season of daily thunderstorms.
For New Hampshire, and all of the Northeast, it means this should be a glorious week for vacation. The only real exception is today, as increased humidity and some instability in the atmosphere gives us a 50-50 shot at a pop-up thunderstorm. The best chance would be from noon to 4 p.m., but any storm shouldn’t last long.
Lawns and gardens could probably use a little rain, as it’s been dry here since July 23, and after today rain chances dwindle considerably. Over the next 10 days, the forecast calls for a chance of storms again on Wednesday, but otherwise mostly sunny and dry weather.
The place not to be? Florida, where the humidity is oppressive, as always in August, and the remnants of a tropical wave is pouring torrents of rain over the state. Four to seven inches is possible in many areas, according to the National Weather Service, and coastal flooding could be a problem with tides associated with the new moon at their highest.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic that could develop into a tropical depression. It’s been a slow season so far in the tropics, with only two named storms, and hurricane center forecasters give this one a 40 percent chance of developing. The effects of an El Niño are still reverberating in the Atlantic, with wind shear tearing off the tops of storms before they can acquire tropical characteristics. Still, the current system bears watching, forecasters say.
“Some slow development of this system is still possible, and a tropical depression could form well east of the Leeward Islands by early next week while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph,” the hurricane center said in a statement Friday afternoon.
One other interesting note: Water levels on Lake Michigan are at a record high due to heavy amounts of rain and snow over the past year. Beaches have been covered up and jetties are submerged in several places. And officials fear it could get worse, as historically water levels reach their peak there in the fall.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it takes about 780 gallons of water to raise the lake 1 inch.
“Fall is the time of the year when wave conditions are historically the most severe on the Great Lakes,” David Bucaro, outreach manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, told the Chicago Tribune. “We’re at a calmer period right now. There’s been some summer storms. But that October, November time period is when we really experience historically the most powerful coastal storms. That’s the conditions that we’re monitoring and are most concerned with.”
At least they don’t have sharks.