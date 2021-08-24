New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s Office used a state fund intended to educate residents about investment fraud to buy a $28,462 minivan, according to a state audit released Friday, an expenditure that may have been an improper use of the fund.
In a 29-page financial audit of the office, New Hampshire’s Legislative Budget Assistant drew attention to the office’s use of the Investor Education Fund, a program created in 2016.
Of the $133,000 spent by the department from the fund in fiscal year 2020, nine out of 13 expenditures — totaling $31,546 — “did not appear to relate to the statutory purpose of the Fund,” the nonpartisan audit found.
That included the minivan purchase, which the office made in June 2020 using money from the fund.
But the office has rebuffed the auditor’s finding, arguing that the minivan is used for investment fraud investigations as well as other purposes.
According to state statute, the Investor Education Fund is financed by penalties collected by the state from violators of the state’s Uniform Securities Act, which regulates investment transactions, fraud, and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.
The education fund is intended “to provide information to residents of this state about investments in securities, to help investors and potential investors evaluate their investment decisions, protect themselves from unfair, inequitable, or fraudulent offerings, choose their broker-dealers, agents, or investment advisers more carefully, be alert for false or misleading advertising or other harmful practices, and know their rights as investors.”
But the minivan was purchased three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, after the investor education program had already been suspended due to social distancing, auditors found.
And the Secretary of State’s Office did not intend for the van to be used solely for the purposes of the fund; instead, it was used for ballot deliveries, document transportation, and the Securities Division, auditors found.
“As a result, the reasonableness and necessity of the costs charged to the Investor Education Fund are in question,” the auditors wrote.
The auditors found that an additional $3,084 from the Investor Education Fund was used to reimburse travel for meetings of the National Association of Secretaries of State, which were largely focused on elections, not investment fraud, “contrary to the proper uses of the Fund,” according to the statute.
In a written response, the Secretary of State’s Office disagreed, noting that while the minivan has been used for election purposes, it has also been used for “on-site examinations of broker dealers and investment advisor firms located throughout the state,” as well as to deliver subpoenas, interview witnesses, attend court hearings, and travel out of state for joint investigations.
“We do not feel these occurrences are outside the statutory purposes,” the office wrote.
The Secretary of State’s Office has been audited before; in 2008, auditors found that the office had failed to seek proper approval before spending funds from the Help America Vote Act on a construction project.
In the 2021 audit, the LBA noted that the office had resolved almost all of the concerns identified 13 years ago.