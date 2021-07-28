STODDARD — What do a specialized can opener, a canoe, mini-golf admission and a framed old map of Marlow have in common? They’ll all be up for bidding at a fundraising auction to support renovations to the historic Stoddard Congregational Church.
On Aug. 7, a variety of items and services donated by businesses and individuals will be auctioned off at Lakefalls Lodge in Stoddard.
The church has a laundry list of necessary repairs and updates. Groundwater intrusion has rotted the base of the structure, the steeple supports need to be replaced, and there’s no running water or restroom except for a chemical toilet. The church trustees also plan to add a new community gathering space with a small kitchen.
Built in 1836, Stoddard Congregational Church has long been an icon at the center of town. It was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places in 2018 and is the only church in town.
Renovations are expected to cost about $530,000. The church will apply for a matching grant from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program in 2022, so the trustees’ current goal is to raise $250,000.
Keene-based professional auctioneer Rod LeClair will run the auction. The event will be the first live auction he’s done in about a year and a half, he said.
“I enjoy people showing up without having to quarantine,” he said, adding that online auctions don’t offer the same opportunity for buyers to examine items.
The auction will run from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Lakefalls Lodge at 750 Aten Road donated its venue to host the auction, said Carol Clark, church trustee and member of the fundraising committee. As of Tuesday, dozens of local organizations had donated to the auction, including the Toadstool Bookshops, Hancock Inn, Henniker Stone & Gravel, and Twinkle Town, according to the church’s website.
“We’re very grateful for the support we’re getting,” Clark said.
The church is accepting donations of goods and services until Aug. 5, but asks that people don’t donate clothes or shoes. Anyone wishing to contribute can fill out the donation form at SCCStoddard.com. People can also donate directly to the renovation fund online.
Clark said she hopes the auction will be a success, but she’s also looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.
“I’m excited to just see the community come together for a good cause,” she said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been together.”