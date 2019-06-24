ANTRIM — Police arrested a Massachusetts man for allegedly driving under the influence after his ATV rolled over Friday night.
Antrim police Lt. Brian Lord said Steven Wilson, 56, of North Andover, Mass., was driving on Pierce Lake Road at around 11:40 p.m. Lord said he did not know which direction Wilson was driving, or where or how the ATV rolled over, but said Wilson was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. He did not know the extent of Wilson’s injuries.
Wilson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, and was released the same night, according to Lord, who said Wilson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.