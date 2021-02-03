Prosecutors are pushing for a spring 2022 trial date in the case of the Jaffrey man accused of murdering a Keene resident in September, but his attorneys want to start sooner.
Originally, defense attorneys for 31-year-old Armando Barron had filed a request for an October court date. But during a virtual dispositional hearing Wednesday before Judge David Ruoff in Cheshire County Superior Court, attorney Caroline Smith said the defense was willing to move that request back to December, but was opposed to the May timeline, citing both her client's right to a speedy trial and a scheduling conflict in October for Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase.
Prosecutors and Smith also say they are also open to negotiating a plea deal, and Ruoff is expected to set the timeline for such an agreement by later Wednesday.
Smith pointed to the case of Britany Barron, Armando Barron's wife, who has been charged with falsifying evidence in the murder of Jonathan Amerault of Keene, whom she said she had a relationship with. During a dispositional hearing Monday for Britany Barron, prosecutors said they'd be ready for trial in her case in December, and Smith said the same time frame should be put forth for her husband.
"Since the state had indicated that they might be ready for trial in December with Britany, then I think that they could be ready for trial in December for our client," Smith said, adding that Britany Barron may not go to trial in December if she is granted bail. "I think, since we're this far out, that it would be appropriate to schedule it for December, even knowing both can't go at the same time, because I think the likelihood that the state resolves the other case before this goes to trial is very likely."
But prosecutors said December is too soon, adding that there is a lot of evidence that has yet to be reviewed. Chase said the December date is unrealistic in Armando Barron's case, noting that being ready for trial in December on a falsifying evidence case is different from trying a capital murder case.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said there are a number of defendants who have been awaiting trial since 2019, while the crime the Barrons are accused of did not take place until late September 2020. He said scheduling a December trial, when the courts are so backlogged, is an improper use of the court's time, and counsel's time.
"We need to have a firm date," Agati said. "It's the only fair thing for everybody and so therefore, we feel that May [2022] is much more realistic."
Armando Barron is accused of using his wife's phone to lure Amerault, 25, to Annett State Park in Rindge, where he allegedly shot him after attempting to force his wife to pull the trigger, according to Britany Barron's statement to law enforcement. This took place during the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20.
She also told police that the pair then took separate vehicles, one of them Amerault's, and drove north to an unincorporated area in Coos County, where Armando Barron instructed his wife to get rid of evidence. Amerault's body was discovered at a camp site several days later by N.H. Fish and Game officers. Britany Barron was still on the scene, while her husband had returned to Jaffrey.
Britany Barron was arrested Sept. 24 and Armando Barron was arrested the next day. They have been incarcerated since their arrests, at the Grafton County jail and the Cheshire County jail, respectively.
During Britany Barron's hearing Monday, prosecutors said they were behind in making her a plea offer due to evidence processing delays, saying that an offer was forthcoming within the month. In opposing the state's request for a December trial, her attorney, Richard Guerriero, requested a bail hearing, noting she'd already been behind bars for about five months.
“If the situation is she sits in jail until December, that’s a worse punishment than she’d receive if convicted,” he said Monday, adding that he'd be more accepting of a December date if bail is set. He also noted that Britany Barron had been severely beaten by her husband just before the murder and is also a victim in this case.
As for a plea offer in Armando Barron's case, Agati said the state would like to have a chance to review the remaining evidence that is still awaiting lab analysis before making one. He said he could present an offer within 60 days, but added the defense has not indicated it was interested in a plea bargain.
Smith said she would be open to discussing and negotiating such an agreement.
Ruoff said he would issue a scheduling order relating to the plea bargain timeline by the end of Wednesday, saying he'd likely give attorneys 90 days to work out an offer.