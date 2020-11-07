N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is warning Granite State seniors and other residents about new tactics being used in the so-called “grandparent scam.”
This type of trick involves someone calling or emailing their target, pretending to be their grandchild, child or another relative, according to a news release Friday from MacDonald’s office. The scammer will say they’re in trouble, frequently claiming to have been arrested in another state or country, and ask for money. The release notes that the perpetrator might also pretend to be a law enforcement official, and says the victim will be told not to tell anyone, often with the explanation that they’re under a “legal gag order.”
Scammers can use what look like trusted phone numbers or email addresses similar to those belonging to relatives, and provide personal information gained through Internet research, the Attorney General’s Office notes.
Although victims have historically been told to transfer funds electronically, state residents have recently reported being instructed to hand over money or valuables through an in-person exchange.
“This represents a new and dangerous threat to New Hampshire residents,” Friday’s news release says.
A Massachusetts man was charged this past week in an alleged scam targeting an elderly Keene resident, according to Keene police. A news release from the department Thursday says the Keene man handed over what he thought was bail money for his grandson in the parking lot of a local business. When a supposed attorney called saying the grandson needed even more money, the man withdrew more cash, but a bank teller flagged this as a scam and convinced him to contact his family and police, Thursday’s news release says.
The Attorney General’s Office says law enforcement officials will never issue a gag order pertaining to the release of a relative over the phone or email, will never demand immediate payment of cash or valuables for a loved one’s release, and will never ask for personal information to facilitate such a release. Officials urge anyone contacted by a grandparent scammer to hang up immediately, without giving them money or personal information, and contact local police right away. People can also report the scam to the AG’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454; Doj-CPB@doj.nh.gov or at www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.
People who know of a senior who has been scammed or otherwise financially exploited are also advised to contact the state’s Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.