N.H. Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday that he will join a third multi-state lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandates, this time the mandate for health-care workers.
“The available COVD-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the state understands that many health care facilities have or will voluntarily implement a vaccine mandate for their employees,” Formella said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the new mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was not adopted in conformance with the law and would force a vaccine mandate on every worker in every health care facility that receives Medicare or Medicaid funding. We are once again obligated to take action to protect the state from this illegal mandate and the burden it would place on our already strained health care workers and facilities.”
Last week, Formella joined nine other states in a challenge to the mandate on private employers with 100 or more workers. In late October, he joined 10 other states in challenging the mandate on federal workers and contractors.
As he did on those occasions, Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement supporting Formella’s decision.
“We have heard from long-term care facilities that are at risk of shutting down if this mandate goes through,” he said. “This lawsuit can help stop another overreaching mandate in its tracks, avoiding a catastrophic workforce and care crisis for some of our State’s most vulnerable residents.”
The lawsuit accuses the federal government of overstepping its authority and imposing a mandate without required public input. Like the other challenges, this one warns a mandate will exacerbate the workforce shortage.
“The CMS vaccine mandate threatens with job loss millions of health care workers who risked their lives in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to care for strangers and friends in their communities,” it said. “The Plaintiff states seek to end this dragooning of our states’ health care heroes.”
Many of the state’s hospitals have adopted their own vaccine mandates, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.