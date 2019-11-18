HILLSBORO — Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a father and 4-month-old child found Sunday morning, according to a news release from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
Hillsboro police found Miles Deuse, 39, and his daughter Makenzie Deuse dead in an apartment on Bridge Street, the release said.
The news release does not indicate the cause or manner of death for either person. The Attorney General’s Office expects to release further information after their autopsies Monday.
“At this time, it appears that all involved parties have been identified and there is no threat to the public stemming from this incident,” the release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact N.H. State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper at 628-8477.