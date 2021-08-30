As New Hampshire Republicans gear up for the 2022 midterm elections, local party members gathered in Keene this weekend for a picnic, where they discussed current events and urged support for conservative candidates.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee hosted its Coolidge-Reagan Picnic Sunday afternoon at Wheelock Park. The event was attended by local Republican officeholders, activists and candidates, with former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte serving as the keynote speaker.
Ayotte began her address in the crowded pavilion by taking aim at President Joe Biden's handling of the American military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the U.S. has been at war for nearly two decades. She criticized the Biden administration's failure to retrieve weapons and equipment from Afghanistan, much of which has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, along with biometric data on the Afghan people who were helping the U.S., which could lead to them being targeted.
"What keeps me up at night is that we know that this terrorist threat is going to grow again," she said. "We saw it with the attack on the airport, with ISIS. We know that the Taliban is very close to Al-Qaida and we think about what happened to our country on 9/11. The military experts have said that within at least two years that threat is going to grow and grow and present a threat to our homeland again."
Ayotte served as a U.S. senator for New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017, when she was ousted by current U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Ayotte was also New Hampshire's first female attorney general, holding the office from 2004 to 2009.
During her speech, Ayotte touted actions by New Hampshire Republicans, such as Gov. Chris Sununu, commending him for a budget that she described as balanced and good for taxpayers, and that includes provisions for a school-choice program. She said the past year has demonstrated why parents should have a choice in their children's education, and agreed when an audience member spoke out against mask mandates.
"Parents are the ones that need to choose, and parents know the best for their children," she said of schooling options and masks. "Not government."
After Ayotte addressed the large crowd, a number of people seeking public office also spoke. Among them was Jeff Selander, a Rindge resident who plans to run for Cheshire County sheriff in 2022. He said that he would be more visible in the community than incumbent Sheriff Eli Rivera, a Democrat.
Selander, a retired police officer from Connecticut, said he has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and moved to Cheshire County about two years ago.
Asked by The Sentinel for his thoughts on police transparency and accountability — major topics nationally in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police — Selander said both would be priorities for him if elected. As for whether excessive use of force is a problem, he said no, overall, but that there are some bad actors who should be held accountable for their actions.
Selander said he'll run a grassroots campaign, adding that "when you got motivation, you don't need money."
Another candidate making an appearance Sunday was Bob Burns, who plans to run for a second time to represent New Hampshire's Second Congressional District, a seat long held by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
Prior to speaking to the crowd, Burns, a Bedford resident who works in quality control in the pharmaceutical industry, said he'd like to focus on less run-of-the mill issues. One of his priorities if elected would include ensuring the safety of drugs produced in China and India, he said.
Like Ayotte, he also took aim at the Biden Administration's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, particularly regarding weapons and supplies left behind. He said he is especially worried about explosives, as well as night-vision goggles, which he said would make a big difference in the hands of the Taliban.
Burns, who first ran for Congress in 2018 but was defeated in the primary election, told those at Sunday's picnic that the party needs to fight for every seat at the federal and state levels. But he also told people not to underestimate the importance of local offices such as school boards or election officials.
Also present Sunday, though she didn't speak publicly, was Rita Mattson, who is running in a special election to represent Cheshire District 9 in the N.H. House. The seat was previously held by long-time Rep. Doug Ley, a Jaffrey Democrat, who died in June following a battle with cancer. The primary is scheduled for Sept. 7 with the general election set for Oct. 26. The district covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
Mattson said there are two main issues that drove her to run: taxes and school choice. She said that maintaining "The New Hampshire advantage" of no income or sales tax is a priority for her, and that there are many people who just barely miss qualifying for tuition assistance for private schools, but could still use it.
Mattson, of Dublin, also ran for the House seat last year.
"There's so many kids that need to go to a different school," she said. "And they don't have the chance to because of their financial [situation]."