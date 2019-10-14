BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an attempted robbery in town Friday, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
Police responded to the area of Park Place and Linden Street just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to the release. The victim, a male, told police that he was standing near his car when a man struck him on the back of the head and demanded his wallet. He was able to fend the attacker off and the man was last seen walking north on Linden Street, the release says.
The attacker is described as in his mid-40s with short white hair. He is thought to be about 160 pounds and 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing dark gray pants, a dark gray/blue sweatshirt and a backpack, according to the release.
The victim did not require medical attention and none of his belongings were taken, the release says.
The investigation into the attempted robbery is ongoing, the release says. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Officer Kerylow at the Brattleboro Police Department.
— Sentinel Staff