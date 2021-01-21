Athens Pizza in downtown Keene will reopen Thursday, ending a temporary closure that began last weekend, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
The 133 Main St. eatery announced in a separate post Sunday that it planned to close that evening after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19. Following the decision, which it said was precautionary, Athens Pizza planned to test all of its employees for the novel coronavirus and take additional sanitization measures.
“It is our number one priority to keep our employees and community safe and we’d rather be safe than sorry,” the restaurant wrote. “We appreciate your support and understanding.”
An Athens Pizza representative could not be reached Thursday morning for more information.