HANCOCK — Those who came to Saturday’s town meeting — and there were fewer than in recent years — seemed to have the welfare of those around them on their minds. That generosity of spirit even extended to town spending.
The mostly subdued meeting finished after three hours and a plea for residents to sign up to help those who need assistance during the coronavirus outbreak.
That crisis was apparent throughout. During one petitioned article, Moderator Richard Haskins took time to read letters of support from three voters who didn’t attend, thanks to the virus. He’d also posted on the meetinghouse doors a notice on how to minimize exposure during the meeting.
In fact, the entire setting of the meeting reflected the larger crisis: It was held, for the first time since the town’s historic meetinghouse was refurbished, in the church sanctuary upstairs. Voters sat in pews, some alone, others in clumps of two or three, with a lot of space to spare. The official tally of voters was 105 of the 1,348 registered voters in town — a 7.8 percent turnout. The norm in recent years has been 175-200 attendees.
Perhaps the defining moment of the mood came virtually unnoticed, during a brief recess, when two men approached each other and after starting to reach out for a handshake, awkwardly turned the movement into an elbow bump, followed by a chuckle.
After a short discussion of the proposed town budget of $2,687,353 — which sailed through on a unanimous voice vote — a longer discussion ensued about selling a practically new 10-wheeled dump truck and leasing two six-wheelers instead.
Selectman Kurt Grassett, previously the town’s longtime public works director and road agent, explained the larger truck had been chosen to save time in sanding roads during the winter, but proved to be too big for some of the narrower roads in town. He noted when the bed is raised to dump gravel for resurfacing, the truck reaches a height of 20 feet — too high on some tree-lined roads.
The new road agent/DPW director, Grassett said, had reviewed costs and found it took half as long to do those jobs with smaller trucks, saving considerable money on payroll. He said a worker sanding on overtime makes more than $100 an hour, so the time adds up. DPW Director Tyler Howe suggested selling the large truck — valued at more than $200,000 — and leasing two smaller ones for $194,000.
All seemed in favor, save resident Ben Billings, who argued the larger truck would have a far longer life. Grassett noted the current trend is for vehicles to last a shorter time because the electronics involved don’t hold up and are expensive to replace. The article passed with only Billings opposed.
The generous spirit of the meeting took hold soon after. Speaking on a request to set aside $7,000 for the town’s bridge capital reserve fund, noted fiscal hawk David Carney moved to raise that amount to $15,000. Carney explained reserve funds are one of the smartest things the town does, and the account ought to have more in it because bridges and culverts are expensive items. The voters agreed.
They also agreed when resident Sharon Gordon moved that a $500 funding request from the Contoocook Valley Transportation Co. — which provides free rides to seniors and others in need throughout the region — be doubled, to $1,000.
Melissa Gallagher, director of The Grapevine Outreach Center, noted transportation and housing are the two most-frequently raised issues among those asking her agency for help.
Former selectman Erik Spitzbarth struck the lone note of discord, arguing the additional money wouldn’t benefit local residents because it would be used for administration.
“We’re operating on emotion right now,” he said. “What are we getting for this?”
The voters however, backed Gordon’s motion and approved the funding at $1,000.
The two most confusing and contested items on the warrant were placed there by petition.
The first sought to exempt home solar power equipment from local property taxes. The genesis, Haskins explained at one point, was that the selectmen have historically told homeowners adding solar panels that those panels wouldn’t be added to the value of their homes. But an assessing firm used in recent years has been adding value to homes with solar power, to the tune of $500 per panel.
There was much debate over language that would ensure the exemption applies only to homeowners and small installations, not to companies selling power. Carney said his reading of the article was that anyone returning excess power to the grid for credit — so-called net metering — couldn’t use the exemption, thus strictly limiting its scope. But Town Administrator Jonathan Coyne said state law allows it to be used with net metering.
Several voters noted not everyone can install solar panels, either, because of the cost or the layout of their property. David Bedard compared properties with solar to those with a great view, which is often taxed at a higher value. “We can’t all have solar,” he noted. “And we don’t all have views.” If you have that ability, he said, it adds to the property’s value and should be taxed as such.
Several voters suggested the issue be put off for a year and studied further, but when a hand vote was taken, it passed, 41-37.
The second petitioned article asked the town to sponsor the Martin Luther King Day festivities that have been happening for the past few years. The point, according to one advocate, is to bring the event under the town’s insurance umbrella.
While everyone who spoke expressed support for the festivities, some argued if the town becomes a sponsor, it would then become an official town event, which would make it subject to the selectmen’s authority and state right-to-know laws.
At one point, Bedard cynically demanded the meeting vote on an amendment to add Columbus Day, Labor Day and Presidents Day to the article as well. Though clearly irritated by the move, Haskins put the amendment to a vote. It was loudly defeated.
The main motion remained in play, however. Tim Therberge, the town’s representative to the ConVal Regional School Board, noted he’s also the local scoutmaster. As such, he offered to partner with the town’s Community Conversations About Race group, which puts on the MLK Day event. As a shared event, he said, it would qualify for the Boy Scouts’ “excellent insurance.”
That may have taken the sting out of the subsequent vote, in which a show of hands found the article defeated, 43-38.
The meeting did end on a lighter note. At just past noon, Bob Fogg Sr., who maintained and wound the clock atop the historic meetinghouse tower for more than 50 years, explained that when he took on that job in 1965, his predecessor told him he always set the bell to chime 15-20 seconds before the hour. The reason? He wanted time, once he heard the bell, to turn on the radio so he could hear the news. Fogg said he always did the same, and has passed the tradition down to his son Robert Fogg Jr., the current clock-keeper.