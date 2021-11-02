New Hampshire is facing a shortage of criminal defense attorneys to represent poor clients, as experienced lawyers quit and pandemic court delays increase caseloads for those who remain, exacerbating existing problems in the overloaded criminal defense system.
This week, the Executive Council approved the use of $2 million in American Rescue Act funds to create temporary positions for 10 new attorneys, conduct criminal defense trainings and pay contract attorneys higher administrative fees for the extra workload. Although the ability to hire new defense lawyers will have an impact, attorneys and state officials say more needs to be done to remedy the shortage.
In a report issued Wednesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court approved several recommendations suggested by the Criminal Defense Task Force, convened by Associate Justice Patrick Donovan at the request of Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald in September to address the “acute shortage of criminal defense attorneys willing to represent indigent defendants” and “dangerously high caseloads.”
In the circuit courts, 2,000 criminal cases are awaiting appointed counsel, while hundreds of cases need to be reassigned to new lawyers.
The Supreme Court recommended implementing programs to resolve simple cases earlier in the criminal justice process, securing more funding for contract attorneys and changing rules to make it easier for lawyers to represent poor clients, along with more training, active recruitment and a one-week pause on criminal cases in January 2022. The task force also said the judicial system needs to raise public awareness about the shortage.
“I don’t think anyone thinks these recommendations are going to solve the issue,” said Robin Melone, president of the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. “They are hoping to address, in a triage way, the immediate problem.”
Melone said when COVID led to court closures and delays, the normal timeline for a criminal case lengthened while new cases piled up.
In New Hampshire, 85 percent of indigent criminal defense clients are represented by the nonprofit New Hampshire Public Defender, with 14 percent of cases handled by contract attorneys who commit to a certain number of cases a year and 1 percent taken on by court-appointed attorneys who agree to just a case or two.
Contract attorneys would normally handle cases that the NH Public Defender cannot because of conflicts of interest, but now the pressure has ramped up, with contract attorneys taking on 968 more cases in fiscal year 2021 than in the previous year.
Those lawyers are paid flat fees for different kinds of cases, like $300 for a misdemeanor case, with no funding for overhead or mileage. The Executive Council approved some temporary extra fees to compensate for the extra work.
Meanwhile, the rates for lawyers who might volunteer to take a smaller number of cases remains low, usually at $60 an hour. Maine increased its hourly rate for attorneys from $60 to $80 an hour this year.
Judicial Council Executive Director Sarah Blodgett said that criminal cases have also become more complex, due to COVID, the opioid crisis, and mental health and substance abuse issues that have been worsened by the pandemic.
At the NH Public Defender, 28 staff attorneys have left their positions in the past 14 months, echoing a trend in public defender offices around the country. Burnout from high caseloads has played a role. Although other organizations have seen pandemic job changes, the turnover among public defenders is more pressing because criminal defense is a constitutional right.
“These jobs have gotten so much harder with COVID. We’re expecting lawyers to go to jails to visit their clients and some of the jails have COVID outbreaks and it makes everything that much harder,” Blodgett said.
The departure of expert attorneys and the backlog in cases caused by pandemic delays has left hundreds of defendants waiting longer for a trial date or to be assigned to a new attorney following turnover.
“In terms of stress, and delay, not having someone to talk to shortly after they’ve been charged is a detriment,” Blodgett said. “Some cases require investigation and other experts. There’s a delay in everything to do with that case.”
While NH Public Defender’s Director of Legal Services Tracy Cavarelli said that their clients are not currently languishing in jail awaiting an attorney, the impact for people awaiting trial on bail are also serious. While waiting for delayed trials, tenants might face housing insecurity, job-seekers might get rejected by employers, and drivers may have their licenses suspended for a longer time, affecting their ability to work and travel.
“The stress related to having an open case and facing incarceration is profound,” Cavarelli said. “It has a lot of different consequences for individuals as people.”
Earlier in the year, public defender offices in Orford, Nashua, Concord, Dover and Laconia had to stop accepting some types of cases for a period of time. While a newly hired class of 16 public defenders has helped reduce the pressure, the new lawyers need significant assistance from mentors and take on smaller caseloads.
“If we don’t come up with solution now, this is going to lead to incarcerated defendants not having representation,” Cavarelli said. “We are committed to not having people who are in jail going without counsel. But at some point the dam is going to break.”
Going forward, the Judicial Council plans to ask the Legislature to raise salaries for public defenders, Blodgett said. A new public defender earns $52,950 for a difficult and stressful job, making positions less appealing to potential recruits coming out of law school in debt.
“I think our Legislature has long understood the importance of a strong indigent defense program and that’s what they’ve created and funded. I think there’s a commitment to doing what needs to be done to get us through this crisis,” Blodgett said.
Cavarelli believes broader criminal justice reform is necessary to find a lasting solution to the high caseloads for public defenders. More resources for substance abuse treatment and for programs that prevent criminal justice system involvement would reduce the pressure on public defenders, since a large percentage of their cases are for drug possession alone.
Since she started work as a public defender in New Hampshire in 2000, she has seen defense lawyers’ responsibilities for their clients multiply, as they play the roles of social workers and probation officers and make sure defendants get the necessary treatment.
“If we were able to treat those “crimes” as medical issues and not criminal matters, then that would have a significant change on the dynamic of our criminal justice system,” Cavarelli said.