ROXBURY — Voters passed everything on the warrant Tuesday, with a slight adjustment to one article to adjust for a clerical error, according to an outgoing selectman.
The relatively uneventful meeting took place at the Roxbury Meeting House.
Jim Rousmaniere, whose term on the selectboard ended Tuesday, said the article covering the police department’s budget was raised to $44,900 from $39,900 to correct the error.
Nothing else was amended, though voters spent time discussing what to do if the town has any leftover road maintenance funds at the year’s end. They expressed a wish that any remainder be set aside in a capital reserve fund for roads, though it is not clear that preference can be enforced this year, Rousmaniere said.
The selectmen will look at incorporating that language into the relevant warrant article next year, he added.
Voters appropriated $122,500 for road maintenance; $69,598 for general government; $14,500 for solid waste disposal and recycling, which is handled in Marlborough; $8,102 to pay its share of costs for Keene’s ambulance service; $6,731 for the town’s share of the fire mutual aid system; $2,000 for the fire department; $500 for the cost of residents’ library cards in Keene; $500 for maintenance at the Roxbury Four Corners Park; $200 for participation in Keene’s household hazardous waste collection program; and $100 for pest control.
They also voted to put $41,000 in three capital reserve funds and donate $2,000 to area nonprofit organizations.
Roxbury voters also agreed to an alteration of the layout of Woodward Pond Road to accommodate required safety improvements at the Keene-owned Woodward Pond Dam.
With no contested races on the ballot, the following officers were elected without opposition: Nelson Hayden for a three-year term on the selectboard (33 votes); David Jewett for a one-year term as treasurer (38); Robin Buffum for a one-year term as tax collector (38); Robin Buffum for a one-year term as town clerk (38); Timothy Mason for a one-year term as fire chief (38); Virginia Shepardson for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (36); Joshua Hicks for a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment (34); James Rousmaniere for a three-year term on the planning board (28); Sarah Mosher for a one-year term as auditor (37); and Marcy McStravick for a two-year term as moderator (36).
Jayden Frazier won a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds with 10 write-in votes to Janice Albano’s four. Albano won a two-year term on the planning board with six write-in votes. Amy Bodwell won a one-year term on the planning board with six write-in votes.
Rousmaniere did not have results for the race for sexton, which had no declared candidates.