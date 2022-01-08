Firefighters battled a major blaze in downtown Keene late Saturday night that injured at least three people and that the city's fire chief said will likely leave a Main Street building a total loss.
The fire at the building containing Cobblestone Alehouse was reported just after 10 p.m., according to Fire Chief Mark Howard, who said the call came in as a report of fire in the bar and restaurant's fryolator. At roughly a quarter to 11, the fire had been upgraded to a fifth alarm, said a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor burns, Howard said, and someone was rescued from the second floor, which contains apartments, and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Photos shared over social media showed flames pouring out of Cobblestone, on the ground floor. And though much of the fire appeared to be extinguished by 10:45 p.m., crews remained active at the scene as they fought flames deeper within the building. Flames continued to be visible, sporadically, coming through a second-floor window facing Main Street.
Firefighting efforts were still underway after midnight, and Howard said collapse zones had been set up on some sides of the building because of the potential for it to fall.