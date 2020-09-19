At least 236 people have died of drug overdoses in New Hampshire this year, according to the state medical examiner’s office.
The statistic, released Friday, does not include another 55 deaths with causes to be determined by toxicology testing.
About 86 percent of the fatal overdoses confirmed to date this year involved opioids, the vast majority of them fentanyl used either alone or with other drugs. Cocaine and methamphetamine were involved in 37 and 29 overdose deaths, respectively, as well as in another five deaths that involved both. Fentanyl was also used in a majority of these cases.
As part of the national opioid crisis, fatal drug overdoses in New Hampshire skyrocketed from the 163 confirmed for 2012 to their peak of 490 in 2017. They have decreased in each of the past two years, with 471 in 2018 and 415 in 2019.
The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.