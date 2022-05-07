Keene State's Class of 2022 never gave up on pursuing their dreams and passions despite a tumultuous several years, Class President Kaitlyn Wilson said in her commencement address Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic shifted the educational experience online and created a sense of loss both for individuals and the community, Wilson said. But after weathering the worst, hundreds of graduates gathered in person on Fiske Quad, with their friends and families there to cheer them on.
“Each one of you sitting here with this silly hat on your head has overcome something that many have deemed insurmountable,” Wilson said. “You have defeated the odds and persevered in a time when nothing has come easy.”
She noted the connections and memories that the class forged through their college experience and how the circumstances meant students had to learn and grow both inside the classroom and out.
“Regardless of the path the pandemic has led you on, we’ve all shared one thing in common,” she said. “These losses, changes and obstacles have not defeated us but instead have made us stronger.”
As “Pomp and Circumstance” wafted through the cool spring air amid applause and cheers, graduates smiled broadly, proceeding two-by-two through a crowd of thousands of guests who had been invited to share in the celebration.
These students paved a path through hardship and will serve as a beacon for those who come after, President Melinda Treadwell said.
“The Keene State College Class of 2022, summoning uncommon fortitude and enviable resolve, knew the assignment, stood its ground, and got to the finish line, distant though it may at times have seemed," Treadwell said. “I hope you know that, going forward, you are guidebooks on how to navigate such circumstances should a challenge of this kind or of a similar nature surface again.”
With a pandemic under their belts, Treadwell told the more than 800 graduates that they are ready to face the world, no matter what challenges it might throw at them.
“It will not be easy; it is not supposed to be,” she said. “But today, you should feel sufficiently prepared to chart your course and be among the difference-makers and the transformational figures of your generation. Knowing this, and knowing so many of you, gives me so much hope for the future.”
The college bestowed the Leo F. Redfern Citizenship Award — the highest non-academic honor an undergraduate can receive — to graduating senior Maggie Cahoon, a safety and occupational health applied sciences and management double major.
The citizenship award, which is named after a former Keene State president, recognizes those who have shown a commitment to, and engagement with, the college and local community.
Cahoon served as a student ambassador for her program of study and spent hundreds of hours volunteering in the school’s admissions office. Even before enrolling in the college she volunteered with a youth field hockey camp at Keene State and continued to do so as an undergraduate, Treadwell said.
Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the special adviser on the prevention of genocide to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, was recognized with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree for her extensive work in genocide prevention and peace studies.
Communications and philosophy professor Katherine Tirabassi, meanwhile, was named the Alumni Association Distinguished Teacher. And Walpole resident Dr. Yvonne Goldsberry, president of the Endowment for Health in Concord, received the Granite State Award for decades in the health care field during which she has put equity front and center.
As graduates looked back on their four years, many said the friendships they forged and the lessons they learned — especially weathering the pandemic — will never fade.
“All my best friends come from here,” Tomas Langland of Ottumwa, Iowa, said, smiling in his cap and gown.
An architecture major and sustainability minor who will begin working with an architectural firm in Lebanon this summer, Langland said the pandemic presented challenges but he and his peers came out on top.
“It was hard to get used to; I’m more of a physical learner,” he said. “But it ended up turning out well.”
For Lydia Mardin, a first-generation college student from New Hampton, graduation was a big deal — all the more so because she had to persist through the pandemic.
“I started to recognize my own boundaries,” Mardin, who studied history, Holocaust and genocide studies, and German, said of learning through COVID-19. “Not giving up on the things I loved and using them as kind of a crutch — diving into my work even when it could be tough was a huge help.”
And despite COVID-19 canceling or restricting many performances, Amanda Smith, a theater and dance major from Colchester, Conn., said Keene State College offered endless opportunities to her and her classmates.
“It was very different, especially in the Zoom times,” Smith said, recalling the shift to video — rather than live — performances.
Throughout the year she thought only her parents would be allowed at graduation, since last year’s class was allowed only two guests. But with her extended family and boyfriend’s family allowed to attend, “it means the world to me,” she said.
“The fact that they got to see me on this big milestone is just wonderful.”