After several years of declining enrollment, preliminary data indicate that Keene State College’s population could see another dip this fall — though one less significant than in other recent years.
Though headcounts have yet to be finalized, total enrollment could fall slightly short of the college’s “enrollment floor” of 3,535 students set in November 2017, which spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte described at the time as the college’s most conservative enrollment estimate.
According to figures obtained by The Sentinel in a right-to-know request, 871 first-time, first-year students have enrolled at the college so far for the fall semester. That figure, while not yet final, would represent an 8.3 percent decrease from the fall of 2018, when the college enrolled 950 first-time, first-year students, the Keene State Factbook shows.
Keene State previously set a target of 930 first-year students for 2018-19 as part of efforts to determine the right size for the college, Peg Richmond, director of admissions, said in the spring of 2018. By May of that year, the college had reached that target with 941 students enrolled.
President Melinda Treadwell said Thursday that the college had raised that goal to 970 first-time, first-year students for 2019-20, but later adjusted it to 884 students. She attributed the lower number of enrollments to the fewer number of applications the college received this year.
But though the college received more than 200 fewer applications than last year, Treadwell said a larger percentage of those accepted decided to attend Keene State.
“So the students who do apply, we’re bringing more of them here. So we have something that students are excited about; we just need to get into more markets and have more students look at us,” Treadwell said. “So it’s a good news story even though it’s a little bit off where we’d hoped to be.”
Going forward, Treadwell said Keene State plans to move more aggressively into markets outside of New Hampshire and the Northeast in an effort to increase the number of applications coming in.
“We have to perform better in states like New Jersey and New York and Connecticut. Those used to be very successful regions for us, so we’re going to be doing more to get into those markets, as well as we’re looking at other states where we have a high percentage of alums,” such as Florida, she said.
A final headcount won’t be finalized until September, a few weeks into the semester, Treadwell said, and the tally may still change before then as additional students enroll and register. She said she expects the total student headcount to hold steady around last year’s level. In 2018-19, Keene State enrolled 3,569 students, according to the Factbook.
As of this past Monday, the total number of continuing students registered for 2019-20 stood at 2,423, according to Elizabeth Richardson, information technologist in the Keene State registrar’s office.
There are about 150 students who are eligible to register for the fall who have not yet done so, she said in an email, noting that it is typical for students to register throughout the summer.
In addition to the 871 first-year, first-time students, 127 transfer students and 30 readmitted students have enrolled for the fall, according to Ricaurte. Those figures combined with the current tally of continuing students would put the college’s total around 3,451.
Shared struggles
As of 2018-19, enrollment had declined 33.4 percent since 2009, when the college’s total population was 5,356 students, archival data show.
Small liberal arts colleges across New England and the country have also been grappling with enrollment challenges. According to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the estimated number of undergraduates enrolled in liberal arts, general studies or humanities programs at four-year institutions dropped by about 7 percent between spring 2018 and spring 2019.
Since Treadwell came on as the then-interim leader of Keene State in July 2017, she has worked to help stabilize the college in the midst of financial and enrollment struggles, including a budget deficit and subsequent buyout program.
Last month, Treadwell announced that some staff and faculty positions may be eliminated over the next two years as the college undergoes a strategic redesign. At the time, she said cuts were not imminent, and any future layoffs would be motivated not by the college’s finances but by “student experience.”
She said Thursday that through that redesign process, two positions have been eliminated so far in the advancement and alumni relations area, and both individuals were offered different positions at the college.
The budget for the upcoming year, which is expected to be approved in about two weeks after the college’s executive committee meets with the University System of New Hampshire’s Board of Trustees, is projected to include about a $1 million deficit, she said.
“Right now I’m feeling confident that we’re going to hit our budget headcount, and I’m confident that we’ve attended to the financial aid numbers so the revenue side of the book should be right on target this year,” Treadwell said.
She noted she’s encouraged by the fact that the college’s in-state enrollment has increased and retention of students from their first to second year has also been high.
“We’ve got more work to do,” she said. “It’s not roses over here yet, but we’re steady, and that’s the most important thing.”