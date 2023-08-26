Entering his fifth year teaching sixth-grade reading at Keene Middle School, Ian Kaplan hopes to continue his mission of fostering a sense of belonging and acceptance in his classroom.
Kaplan, who lives in Orange, Mass., teaches about 100 students throughout the day, spread across five periods. Though a considerable task, he said it’s important for him to make every effort to connect with each student so they can walk away with a valuable education.
“Ultimately it comes down to students are people first,” he said. “Really knowing each student at an individual level past what books they like or what their reading levels are is critical.”
Beyond learning every student’s name, which Kaplan, 25, said he’s usually able to accomplish on the first day of each school year, he said he strives to learn their interests and extracurriculars.
“Knowing what’s happening in their lives outside of school and then being able to really read them as they come into the room, and knowing if they’re in a place where they’re ready to learn, or if they need space to just be who they are for a few minutes and just talk on a human level is really the crux of what I think effective teachers do,” he said. “Because if you don’t show them that it’s OK to be people in their classroom, you can never expect them to be students.”
Last year, Kaplan was awarded Keene State’s inaugural Outstanding Alumni Teacher Award and more recently, he was nominated as a N.H. Educator of the Year.
And as he prepares for a new set of students when the school year begins next week, one of his goals is to carry out a curriculum that encourages students to evaluate how books or written pieces might be reflective of their peers and their identities.
This, he noted, can help build a sense of inclusion in the classroom, ensuring each student feels accepted. In 2020, Kaplan created the school’s staff-run Cultural Response Committee that works to develop and maintain inclusion and an awareness of diversity in the school, through events and educational programs sprinkled throughout the academic year.
The committee puts on national month celebrations, and organizes programming around them, he said, such as Native American Heritage Month in November, Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March.
“Every time we start a new initiative, any time we think about a new question, how can we make this so that it’s equitable for all students and all students have access to the same quality education that we’re trying to provide?” he said.
During the pandemic, Kaplan said the committee advocated for the implementation of a one-to-one Google Chromebook program in which each student is provided a school laptop to take home.
“It is so important that we give students the resources that they need in order to be successful in school,” he said. “Otherwise students are not going to be able to access their education in the same way.”
The idea behind the program, which began in the 2020-21 school year, was to put students on equal footing by giving each a laptop to assist in their school work.
“One student having access to a computer and another student not having access to a computer would mean that one student has the Internet at their fingertips to do research projects, and the other student, if they’re lucky enough to get a ride to the library, might have a few books, which is just not the same thing anymore.”
Advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion at Keene Middle School is Kaplan’s bread and butter, and it’s something he wishes he could have experienced more of growing up in public schools in Epping as a transgender male.
“I did not come out as trans until I was, I think, 20 or 21 years old,” he said. “When I was in school, I knew vaguely that I was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and some of my peers were not super kind to me because of the fact that I was openly queer in their eyes.
“And now being able to create the spaces that are safe and welcoming and open for students is incredibly important for me because being the supportive adult that I wish I had when I was younger is incredible,” he said.
An avid reader, Kaplan has also taken to writing, having recently finished his second draft of a novel titled “Schoolology,” which focuses on a fictional gay middle school student, Scotty.
“When I read books with main characters who are LGBTQ+, I noticed every single queer story is sad, so I decided I’m going to write a happy gay book,” he said. “The whole goal of it is that by the end of it, he feels loved, supported and happy.”
His drive to teach came from a deep love of reading and being able to relate his own identity to those of characters in novels.
“I want to make sure every student feels seen, feels heard, feels like they’re a part of the world they exist within, and I think books have the capacity to do that,” he said.
Kaplan graduated from Keene State College in 2019, where he studied English literature and secondary education. One of his professors was Chris Parsons, an associate professor of English education, who said it’s been rewarding to see Ian grow from a student to an instructor in his own right.
“Ian is one of the strongest students I’ve ever worked with and one of the strongest teaching candidates I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “Ian is just an exceptional teacher. He cherishes his students and works incredibly hard to make sure that they have units and lessons that are sound but also Ian’s passion is to connect kids with books and have things they love to read, so they can become wonderfully literate and good humans.”
During his time at Keene State, Kaplan fell in love with the Elm City, motivating him to apply to teach at the middle school.
“When I walked into my interview, I immediately noticed two things,” he said. “One, the building is beautiful, and two, every single person on the interview committee was smiling and made me feel like this was going to be home.”
